$3.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) to report sales of $3.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.37 billion to $17.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE SAH opened at $47.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $37.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

