$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.42 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $12.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $12.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.19 billion to $13.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.98.

CSX traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,444,014. The stock has a market cap of $79.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after purchasing an additional 124,203,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123,717 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSX (CSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.