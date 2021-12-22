$3.48 Million in Sales Expected for Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) will announce $3.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 million to $3.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $13.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $14.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $12.73 million, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Solid Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 391,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,180. The company has a market capitalization of $217.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.90. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

