$3.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) to report sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.11 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 189.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year sales of $11.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.97 billion to $15.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

DVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.03.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $3.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.31. 15,146,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,857,005. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.79. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $45.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.