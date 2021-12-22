$36.48 Million in Sales Expected for SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) will post sales of $36.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.90 million and the lowest is $36.12 million. SmartFinancial reported sales of $31.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full year sales of $137.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.85 million to $137.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $149.91 million, with estimates ranging from $147.57 million to $151.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMBK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.06. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,961. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $437.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the third quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 116.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 97.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

