3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M by 79.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth $46,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 7.7% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.6% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,544 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.93.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,461. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

