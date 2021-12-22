4Thought Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,186 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 517,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,071 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,464,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 355,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 43,401 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 351,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 327,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

