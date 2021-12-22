4Thought Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,462 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period.

BSCS opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

