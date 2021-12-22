4Thought Financial Group Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,206,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 554,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 153,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 173.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $21.29.

