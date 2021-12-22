$5.44 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will post sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.68 billion and the lowest is $5.22 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $20.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.10 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $84.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,080. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day moving average is $85.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

