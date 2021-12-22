$552.43 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to announce $552.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $546.50 million and the highest is $558.35 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $519.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

In other news, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.50 per share, with a total value of $493,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,199,133 shares of company stock worth $80,742,234 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 510,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 173,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day moving average is $64.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Earnings History and Estimates for Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO)

