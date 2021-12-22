5,664 Shares in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Acquired by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,015,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW opened at $94.12 on Wednesday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $71.53 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

