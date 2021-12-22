$6.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce $6.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 million. Cue Biopharma posted sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,254.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $13.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 million to $17.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

CUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

CUE stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,546. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38. Cue Biopharma has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, for a total transaction of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 229.0% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 667,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 464,418 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 704,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 366,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 229,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 150,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 108,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 184,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,891 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

