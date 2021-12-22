$63.63 Million in Sales Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will report sales of $63.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Paya’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.10 million to $64.10 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year sales of $246.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.70 million to $246.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $279.98 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $283.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Shares of PAYA stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $6.54. 773,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,914. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.07. Paya has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Paya during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Paya by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

