6,480 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at $56.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.