65,589 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2021

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 316,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,316 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 112,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 980,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 606,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.