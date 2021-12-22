65,589 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 316,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 43,316 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 112,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 980,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 606,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.29.

