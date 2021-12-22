6,600 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.30 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $69.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,964 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,438 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

