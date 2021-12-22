$677.48 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to post sales of $677.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $649.50 million and the highest is $707.30 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $257.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.94.

Shares of LBRT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 29,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,401. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $109,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,126,168 shares of company stock worth $117,427,149. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% in the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at $271,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

