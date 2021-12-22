$7.10 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) to announce sales of $7.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $5.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $20.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.70 million to $23.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.28 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 328.86%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XENE shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 411,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 100.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.45. 214,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,763. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $36.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

