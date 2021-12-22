73,277 Shares in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Purchased by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 73,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth $470,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Gentherm by 14.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth $846,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.07. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Gentherm had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

