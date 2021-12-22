73,277 Shares in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Purchased by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 73,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Gentherm by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 392.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth $470,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Gentherm by 14.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter worth $846,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of THRM stock opened at $78.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.07. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.32.
In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $169,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on THRM. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.14.
Gentherm Profile
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).
Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.