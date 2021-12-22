$92.18 Million in Sales Expected for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post sales of $92.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.62 million to $94.67 million. Agree Realty reported sales of $71.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year sales of $340.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.53 million to $342.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $416.41 million, with estimates ranging from $352.24 million to $441.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agree Realty.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Agree Realty stock opened at $67.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.35 per share, with a total value of $34,175.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,126 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,326,000 after acquiring an additional 896,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,045 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,472,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,213,000 after acquiring an additional 726,359 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,241,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,457,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,435,000 after acquiring an additional 282,814 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agree Realty (ADC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.