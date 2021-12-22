9,308 Shares in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PIE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 181.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,173,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,104,000 after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 219,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.