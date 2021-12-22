ABB (ABBN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for ABB (VTX: ABBN):

12/9/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 32 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/8/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 31 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/7/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 38 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

12/7/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 28 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/7/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 30 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

12/7/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 35 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/7/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 51 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/3/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 32 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/23/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 32 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/10/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 35 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/5/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 28 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/3/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 29 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

11/2/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 51 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/27/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 32 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/27/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 48 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

10/26/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 34 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

ABB Ltd. has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

