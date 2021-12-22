AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) VP Brian L. Durkin Sells 11,790 Shares

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ABBV traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,072,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,862,141. The company has a market capitalization of $229.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,379,000 after buying an additional 19,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,115,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,261,000 after buying an additional 525,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

