ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ABM Industries' shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings beat in six of the past seven quarters and raised guidance for adjusted income from continuing operations for fiscal 2021. The company's comprehensive transformational initiative called 2020 Vision should help it attain long-term profitable growth through an industry-based go-to-market approach. Acquisitions act as a growth analyst. Consistent dividend payments and share repurchases not only boost investor confidence but also positively impact earnings per share. However, ABM Industries continues to grapple with a difficult labor environment. Increasing expenses resulting from acquisitions is likely to weigh on ABM Industries' bottom line. High debt may limit the company's future expansion in new markets and worsen its risk profile.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $119,029.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

