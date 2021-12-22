ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Guggenheim cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.51.

ACAD opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $131.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $53,285.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $51,585.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock worth $128,165 in the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

