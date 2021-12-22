Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Shares Up 36.1%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST)’s share price shot up 36.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.02 and last traded at C$2.00. 113,471 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 35,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.88. The company has a market cap of C$93.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.