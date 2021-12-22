Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Purchases $257,978.93 in Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 54,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $257,978.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of AXDX stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.79. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 64.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 415.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter worth $66,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

