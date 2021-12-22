ACG Wealth Buys Shares of 776 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AON by 13,443.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 778,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,802,000 after acquiring an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of AON by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,209,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,569,000 after acquiring an additional 489,876 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in AON by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,452,000 after buying an additional 462,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AON by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,545,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,908,000 after buying an additional 443,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,947,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,796,000 after buying an additional 360,705 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.89.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON stock opened at $293.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 74.42 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $200.65 and a 1 year high of $326.25.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.