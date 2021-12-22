Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 966,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total transaction of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,751 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its position in Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acuity Brands by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Acuity Brands by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $209.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $114.26 and a 52-week high of $224.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 6.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $184.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.27.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

