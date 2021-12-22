AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATY. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$23.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ATY opened at $3.53 on Monday. AcuityAds has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $26.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $214.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. AcuityAds had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.16 million. As a group, analysts expect that AcuityAds will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.