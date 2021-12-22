Adam L. Gray Buys 366,705 Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray bought 366,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,183,750.95. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,288,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,186,895.86.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NFI Group alerts:

On Friday, December 17th, Adam L. Gray bought 35,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$19.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$669,550.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Adam L. Gray bought 167,400 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,418,308.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Adam L. Gray bought 346,800 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,206,504.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Adam L. Gray bought 234,100 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,035,491.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Adam L. Gray acquired 531,900 shares of NFI Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,999,692.00.

NFI stock opened at C$19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 390.40. NFI Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$18.41 and a 1-year high of C$32.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.06.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NFI Group Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,345.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFI. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.10.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.