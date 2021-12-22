Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $89.75. Addus HomeCare shares last traded at $87.76, with a volume of 79,331 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $460,840.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,912 shares of company stock worth $505,066 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 8.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,716,000 after purchasing an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 25.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 20.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 483,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,190,000 after purchasing an additional 82,205 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at $3,579,000. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.