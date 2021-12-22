Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Head to Head Review

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Adobe and WalkMe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe 0 5 21 0 2.81 WalkMe 0 0 9 0 3.00

Adobe presently has a consensus target price of $674.13, indicating a potential upside of 20.91%. WalkMe has a consensus target price of $39.71, indicating a potential upside of 102.83%. Given WalkMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Adobe.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adobe and WalkMe’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe $15.79 billion 16.83 $4.82 billion $10.02 55.64 WalkMe $148.31 million 10.91 -$49.20 million N/A N/A

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adobe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adobe and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe 30.55% 36.06% 19.64% WalkMe -48.69% -189.88% -21.03%

Summary

Adobe beats WalkMe on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat. The Digital Experience segment provides solutions, including analytics, social marketing, targeting, media optimization, digital experience management, and cross-channel campaign management, as well as premium video delivery and monetization. The Publishing segment includes legacy products and services for eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, web application development, and high-end printing. The company was founded by Charles M. Geschke and John E. Warnock in December 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

