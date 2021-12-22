AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after buying an additional 475,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,047 shares of company stock worth $80,797,824. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $144.25 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.40. The firm has a market cap of $174.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

