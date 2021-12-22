AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,798 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $18,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $604.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $267.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $645.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $582.44.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

