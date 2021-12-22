AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 62,705 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,705 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MBS ETF worth $22,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,522,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,740,905,000 after buying an additional 1,828,791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,459,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,868,000 after buying an additional 929,024 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,419,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,455,000 after buying an additional 814,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 328,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,952,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,595,000 after buying an additional 154,915 shares during the period.

MBB opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.61 and a 200 day moving average of $108.11. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

