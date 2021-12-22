AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,571 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF worth $25,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 319.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 195,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after buying an additional 32,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.08. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $43.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.