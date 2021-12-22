Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Acquires $12,210.00 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Timothy Alan Simon purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $12,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTX opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.28. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aemetis by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Aemetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.