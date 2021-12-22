Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Timothy Alan Simon Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director Timothy Alan Simon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $12,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMTX stock opened at $12.77 on Wednesday. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $424.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.31.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in Aemetis by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the second quarter valued at about $968,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Aemetis by 818.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 357,312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Aemetis by 16.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the second quarter worth approximately $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

