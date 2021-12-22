AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Receives $26.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.62.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AFCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFCG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.64. 170,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,903. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.