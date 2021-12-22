Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Afya from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.17.

AFYA opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. Afya has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $28.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Afya had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $86.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFYA. Amundi acquired a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,958,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Afya by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,145,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after acquiring an additional 446,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Afya by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,634,000 after acquiring an additional 206,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Afya by 345.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 145,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,864,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

