AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Short Interest Down 19.5% in November

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 386,400 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the November 15th total of 480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AIkido Pharma stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70. AIkido Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AIkido Pharma by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIKI. Zacks Investment Research raised AIkido Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on AIkido Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

About AIkido Pharma

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

