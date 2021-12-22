Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,234,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $330,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,060,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,263,000 after acquiring an additional 205,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,928 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,513,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after acquiring an additional 505,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,582,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,051. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -121.81, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is -166.64%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.