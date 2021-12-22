Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $203.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $470,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

