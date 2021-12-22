Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Given New $15.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ ALDX opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a current ratio of 20.66. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $203.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 29.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $172,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $470,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 233.3% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
