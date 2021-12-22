Alejandro Reynal Acquires 24,000 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE H opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.68.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.