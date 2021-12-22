Alejandro Reynal Acquires 24,000 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE H opened at $88.51 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $65.44 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.68.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 74.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

