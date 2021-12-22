Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.80. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 1,080,327 shares.
AXU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $268.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 11.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,624,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 866,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 9.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 722,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,950,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $9,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.
Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.