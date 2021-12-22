Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.80. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 1,080,327 shares.

AXU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $268.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 49.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 11.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,624,551 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 866,794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 9.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,527,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 722,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alexco Resource by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,950,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the second quarter worth approximately $9,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter worth approximately $555,000. 26.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.