Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 120,157 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,835,853 shares.The stock last traded at $14.19 and had previously closed at $14.12.

AQN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 70.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,448,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $679,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,967 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,014 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,394,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,711,000 after purchasing an additional 434,087 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,382,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

