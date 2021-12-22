Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $122.98

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.98, but opened at $118.44. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $117.68, with a volume of 273,672 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $318.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day moving average is $172.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

