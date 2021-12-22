Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $122.98

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.98, but opened at $118.44. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $117.68, with a volume of 273,672 shares changing hands.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.
The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $318.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.40 and its 200-day moving average is $172.99.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
