Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,981,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,032,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $628.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $494.45 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $640.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $654.35.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

